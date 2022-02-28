Schools Netball To Return Next Month

by Carlena Knight

[email protected]

After a two-year hiatus, the Cool and Smooth Inter-school netball league will be making its return on March 7.

This was revealed by one of the coaches in the school programme, Oleno Knight, when she spoke to Observer Media over the weekend.

Knight explained that just like with the schools basketball, there will be a different format for this year’s competition.

“Ten girls will represent each school but we will be having a five-a side or fast five competition. We won’t be having any of the regular divisions either; everyone will play everyone, but this is only for secondary schools,” Knight explained.

She added that the primary school players will have a separate competition in April which will focus more on the fundamentals of the sport.

This change in format she said is due to the Covid-19 protocols.

Irene B Williams Secondary, Princess Margaret, Ottos Comprehensive, Antigua Girls’ High, Pares Secondary, All Saints Secondary, Glanvilles Secondary and St Mary’s Secondary schools are expected to take part in the competition.

The teams will play in seven-minute quarters at the YMCA Sports Complex on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting at 2pm.

Just like other sports in the country, schools netball had been halted in 2020 after Antigua and Barbuda recorded its first case of Covid-19. Since then, no school sports have been allowed to play, and following months of planning, the schools netball progamme will shoot off.