Schools Football Coordinator Hopes For More Certified Refs, Endorses Using Coaches As Substitutes

By Neto Baptiste

Coordinator of schools football Rowan Benjamin is hoping that recently certified referees could be available to officiate during the staging of the 2022 schools football programme, but insisted that in their absence, coaches will be allowed to assist in the officiating of matches.

Benjamin was responding to concerns by some school principals and others over the use of “untrained” individuals to officiate matches in the absence of referees.

“There are a lot of referee courses from the last two years and there are new referees coming on stream now and we are hopeful that this is a thing of the past. I dare say that if there are coaches on site and there is a game to be played, that they should referee the game because we have to let the children play. The objective is that the children must play the game, so if it means a coach is standing on the side, working for the Ministry of Sports and you have to referee, then so be it,” he said.

The quality of officiating during schools league matches has also come under the microscope in the past, but Benjamin is hoping that plans could be finalised — ahead of this year’s league — that would allow the ministry to utilise the services of an independent official to set referee schedules for all matches.

“We’re looking at a situation where we can get [Garfield] Whaul to work in that aspect. Over the years Curtis Charles, who is a coach, had been charged to set the referees for different games, and he has been getting a lot of licks from the coaches and also the schools principals. So we are trying to fix that situation,” the coordinator said.

Schools football is slated to kick off on October 6th but teams could get quality matches ahead of the scheduled start with a knockout competition earmarked to begin mid-September.