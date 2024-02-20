School volleyball: Wins for Antigua Girls, PMS and All Saints

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

The Cool and Smooth Inter School Volleyball Competition continued on Friday at the YMCA Sports Complex with wins for Antigua Girls High School (II), PMS and All Saints Secondary School. In the two female matches, High School beat All Saints Secondary School two nil with scores of 25 to 8 and 25 to 14.

In a tightly fought match, PMS prevailed over Ottos Comprehensive School, two one, with scores of 25 – 19, 18 – 25 and 15 – 13.

In the only male match, All Saints defeated Ottos Comprehensive School two to one with scores of 25 – 15, 11-25 and 17-15.

Meanwhile, the other matches played earlier in the week saw AGHS (I) beat OCS 2-0, Antigua Grammar School beat ASSS 2-1 on Tuesday. Sir Novelle Richards Academy beat PMS 2-1 while Pares Secondary School beat SRNA, 2-0