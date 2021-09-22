School vaccination requires parental consent

Officials in the Ministry of Education are reminding parents and guardians that consent must be given in order for students to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at schools.

The student vaccination schedule began today and will last for one week at select public learning institutions.

The intention is to make vaccines accessible to pupils that are eligible (age 12 to 17) to become inoculated with Pfizer BioNtech.

Director of Education, Clare Browne says the Ministry expects some students will be accompanied to the vaccination sites by adults, but for those who are unaccompanied, they are required to produce a consent form that was distributed by individual schools.

The form must be signed by parents/guardians. In its place parents/guardians can submit a signed letter giving their approval for the student to become vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine is being distributed at the Jennings Secondary School today and will be distributed at the Ottos Comprehensive School and the Sir Novelle Richards Academy on Thursday and Friday.

The Princess Margaret Secondary School, the Antigua Girls High School and the All Saints Secondary School are listed for next week.

Students from other public and private institutions in the vicinity of those previously listed will be allowed to become vaccinated there.