School Uniform Grant Programme opens July 5

The annual School Uniform Grant Programme (SUGP) will be launched on July 5 with no change to the format introduced last year to maintain Covid-19 protocols.

Beneficiaries will be able to collect the application forms in advance, drop them off at specified locations with the supporting documents, and then await a final call for the collection of the vouchers.

Training for customer service agents and data entry clerks is currently in progress with special emphasis being placed on dealing with the public during Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Supervisor of the SUGP, Tanesha McKenzie-James explained that the forms will be available at Ministry of Education and the Multipurpose Cultural Centre.

“Returning applicants will only be required to fill out the application forms which will allow us to process the information. New applicants will have to fill out the application forms and provide the relevant documents and place them in the drop boxes that will be available,” McKenzie-James said.

She added that her team has asked the principals of all schools to submit promotion lists for all students in order to assist with the processing of vouchers.

Uniform vouchers will be distributed on specific days, according to surnames, to avoid crowding at the two locations.

On arrival at the Multipurpose Centre, the supervisor said parents and guardians will be accommodated on the outside in order to eliminate contact with the data clerks.

McKenzie-James said the vouchers will be good for one pair of regular uniform and can be redeemed at vendors approved by the Ministry of Education.

“We have returning vendors that our parents are accustomed to and we have a few that will be joining this year. We want to thank our vendors for supporting the programme each year,” she said.

The 16th annual SUGP will conclude on August 27.