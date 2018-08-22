School teacher and former medical student on murder charge

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug 22, CMC –Two people, including a former medical student at the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), will return to court on September 10, when they appeared in court Wednesday on a charge of murdering a 13-year-old teenager.

School teacher, Sanjay Maharaj, 27 and former medical student Lenardo Maddan have been charged with the murder of Shanoya Wray whose skeletal remains were found at a private property on July 20.

The court was told that the post mortem report and other documents have not been completed.

Maharaj is accused of killing the teenager and using chemicals to destroy the body.

Last year, the school teacher appeared in the Home Circuit Court, accused of having sex with Shanoya, his former pupil.

The two accused men have been remanded into custody.