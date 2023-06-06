School secretary injured by flare-wielding robbers

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

A member of staff at the St Joseph’s Academy, identified as Shane Anthony, was left injured after an attack by robbers carrying flare guns on the school’s premises at approximately 6pm Sunday.

Anthony, the school’s secretary, in a moment of quick thinking, apparently managed to lure the two robbers who had entered the school’s grounds towards the institution’s security cameras where they were caught on video taking his phone and an undisclosed amount of money before opening fire on him with what appeared to be a flare gun.

Anthony managed to dodge most of the impact, but the left side of his face, including his ear, sustained burns.

He was given treatment on the site by EMS before being transported to Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for further care.

Both suspects are said to be approximately 5 feet 8 inches in height, and of slim build. At the time of the assault and robbery they were seen with their faces concealed whilst dressed in dark clothing.

School staff and persons working and residing near Stapleton Lane were shrouded in a cloud of worry and dismay at the incident.

Speaking to Observer at the scene yesterday, some spoke of their concerns with the apparent increase in the use of weapons by young assailants, especially when attacking schools after hours. They said they hoped that further forms of security could be implemented to provide a sense of safety to both youths and staff at the nation’s schools.

Others praised the quick thinking of the school’s secretary in ensuring that evidence of the crime was recorded whilst minimising the danger to himself, and wished him a speedy recovery.

This incident appears to be the third instance of reported use of violent force with a dangerous weapon over the first weekend of June and one of two that occurred on Sunday, the other involving a 24-year-old Willikies man who was left in critical condition after multiple shot wounds including one to the head by what witnesses claim was a drive-by at a village bar.

Police are investigating both incidents, and are appealing to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-Tips (8477).