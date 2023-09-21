School rivalries and gang initiations blamed for youth violence

- Advertisement -

School rivalries and suspected gang initiations are said to be causing the surge in youth violence.

That’s the word from Inspector Bontiff, head police prosecutor in the magistrate’s court, who appeared on Observer’s Big Issues show on Sunday.

“The majority of conflicts we have comes from school rivalry. There’s a theory out there but I have no proper data on it…that some of the violence nowadays stems from persons trying to be initiated into gangs,” he said.

Inspector Bontiff said that the police, on occasion, have had to monitor certain students. However, he added that authorities do not have adequate resources to deal with violent behaviour among young people.

Violent attacks among the nation’s adolescents – both on and off school premises – have caused widespread concern in recent years.

Alister Thomas, president of the National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) who also spoke on the show, emphasised that more resources are needed to solve the issue of youth violence.

“We feel a comprehensive enough look or examination and resources are not being focused on this problem,” Thomas said.

He also called for parents to take a proactive instead of a reactive approach in rearing their children.

“Parents are greatly missing for the most part. They are reacting when something happens. Then they come to school and the children are called,” he stated.