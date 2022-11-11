School bus drivers to receive pay, continued industrial action averted

- Advertisement -

School bus drivers returned to normal duties late yesterday morning after staging industrial action for a brief period over a salary dispute.

The issue, which triggered similar action from the drivers in April, had to do with the payment of salaries during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to shop steward, Anjis Anthony, the bus drivers were promised that they would receive additional monies following the half pay they received during the pandemic while on the job, and since April, they had been given the run around about when those payments would be made.

When Observer arrived on the scene on Friday morning, a handful of bus drivers were gathered at the government’s motor pool, leaving several schoolchildren stranded.

While some did participate in the strike, other bus drivers did not, but despite the small numbers, Anthony explained that they were willing to continue taking industrial action every day until the matter is resolved.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), Kem Riley, echoed the frustrations of the bus drivers claiming that the Board has been dragging its feet on the matter.

“The HR and the manager for the department, Ms Yorke, expressed to the group that she would have spoken to the persons in charge, I am sure it’s the chairman, but she didn’t say who it was. I am still trying to resolve this matter. It was before the Board for quite a while.

“My view with regards to this Board that has been put in place, it has always been an anti-worker Board. These employees at Transport Board always have to be striking. Every collective agreement cycle, there has to be a strike action,” Riley said.

That proposed action will however not take place this time around, as hours after the strike began, the drivers were informed by management that the monies owed will be paid during their next pay cycle in two weeks.