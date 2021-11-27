School bus driver found guilty of wounding student

26.4 C
The defendant was employed by the Transport Board to take schoolchildren from the villages to school (Photo courtesy National School Bus System)

By Latrishka Thomas

A school bus driver who was accused of wounding a 14-year-old student three years ago was found guilty by Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The incident occurred on September 19 2018 when the student attempted to share his school bus pass, which is required to gain entry to the bus, but the driver told him he was not allowed to do so.

When he was confronted by the driver — Jamaul Lewis of All Saints — the student slapped him and left to board another bus.

However, Lewis kicked the juvenile to the ground and the schoolboy sustained a superficial wound.

Lewis was employed by the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board to carry schoolchildren from the villages to school.

The defendant, represented by lawyer Lawrence Daniels, was placed on trial and while giving unsworn evidence he admitted to kicking the victim after the child slapped him.

Magistrate Emanuel-Edwards then found him guilty of the offence and Lewis was sentenced to two years’ probation.

