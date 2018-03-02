School basketball plays in Buckleys for the first time

On Wednesday, the Cool & Smooth Inter-School Basketball league carried for the first time, matches in the community of Buckleys when they played at the community’s newly refurbished courts.

A number of students, parents and on-lookers came out in support of the historic event.

The home team did not disappoint, picking up a victory in the Mini-Girls Primary division as they defeated J.T.

Ambrose Primary, 7-3.

Azairiah Henry led the victors with 5 points while Danica Garnett netted 3 points for J.T. Ambrose.

Defending champions, Liberta Primary continued their unblemished record as they edged out Charlesworth T. Samuel, 8-6.

Shakira Thomas scored all six points for the champions while Shorna Ogarro made 4 points in a losing effort.

The Liberta male team also pushed their undefeated record to 4-0 as they defeated Combined, 10-5.

Kenan Darroux and Adrian Brown scored 4 points for the victors while William Hussein made 3 points for Combined.

In the games played at Blackburn basketball court in Villa, Antigua Grammar trounced the defending Junior boy’s champions, Ottos Comprehensive, 44-30.

Korey Winter led the Semper Virens with 16 points.

He was assisted by Shamar Joseph who made 10 points.

Delonte Shepphard and Jabari Williams of OCS scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

All Saints Secondary picked up a huge win in the Senior Boys category as they trounced Clare Hall Secondary, 46-38.

Delon Thomas led the charge for the victors with 14 points while Oneal Beazer chipped in with 13 points.

Lesroy Warner and Javonte Daley scored 12 and 11 points in a losing effort.

St. Mary’s Secondary continued their dry spell in the Senior Boys division as they fell to Antigua Grammar, 37-13.

Jamar Bird scored 8 points for the Semper Virens. Steven Martin, Korey Winter and Shamar Joseph scored 6 points each for the victors.

St. Mary’s Delonte Colbourne and Amir Williams both scored 4 points.

“We heard a lot of requests from not only Principal Denmore Roberts but many in the public who wanted games out in the country-side and with the proper facility we decided to bring games out here’, said Carl “Bowlie” Knight, schools’ basketball co-ordinator.

The former national player added that more games will be played at the venue. He also hinted that a few games will also be played at Old Road.