Scholarships available for new programme at UWI Five Islands

The University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus, Antigua. (Photo courtesy The UWI)

By Theresa Goodwin

Twenty-five full scholarships to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Information Technology at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus will soon be available to citizens of Antigua and Barbuda.

The new programme will be offered at the School of Science Computing and Artificial Intelligence which will be launched at UWI Five Islands on August 1.

Yesterday, the Marketing Officer for the Antigua-based campus, Shavar Maloney, said that applications for the programme will close this Wednesday.

To access the scholarships, he explained that prospective students must first apply to UWI Five Islands, then to the Board of Education after they receive their acceptance letters.

“We created that school that will specifically deal with programmes that are for the digital age. It’s not just going to be computing, but computing with other fields. There is going to be intersection with programmes,” Maloney added.

“Coming on stream, we are going to have a programme that is inter-disciplinary; that is, somebody will be studying a business degree that has a business component and a computing component. We are also going to have artificial intelligence programmes built into these degree programmes to help students.”

Other programmes on offer at Five Islands Campus include Accounting, Accounting and Finance, Economics, Economics and Management, and General Management Studies at the School of Business and Management.

The School of Health and Behavioral Science offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing programme, while the School of Humanities and Education offers three programmes: Bachelors of Education 60 credits, Bachelors of Education 90 credits and Post-Graduate Degree in Education.

The minimum requirement to pursue studies at UWI Five Islands is five CXC subjects including Mathematics and English Language for secondary school leavers or two units of CAPE for students moving on from the Antigua State College. Special accommodations are also made for mature students over the age of 21.