Sansculotte brace leads Master Ballers to huge Second Division win

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Clive Sansculotte scored a double as FC Master Ballers handed former Premier Division champions English Harbour a 6-2 beating in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Tuesday.

Sansculotte scored in minutes 15 and 42 to lead his team’s charge as they picked up their fifth win in 12 matches to move to 18 points and seventh in the standings. There were single strikes from Teejay Roberts and Shem Dascent who both scored in the 32nd minute while Romar Gidrisingh and Wayne Phillip scored in minutes 69 and 90 to complete the onslaught.

Oshane Blackwood scored both goals for English Harbour with strikes in the opening minute and in the 81st minute. Harbour remains on 16 points from 12 matches.

There was victory as well for CPTSA Wings as they beat Blackburn Palace 3-2. Dorian Meade, Attian Fabian and Jaheem Robinson each scored once for the victors as they move to 13 points from 12 showings and 11th on the 15-team standings.

Chesley Simon and Diondre Harrigan were on target for Palace as they remain second from bottom in the standings with three points from 12 showings.

In the other match contested Tuesday, Belmont FC beat Abaya FC 2-0. Both goals were scored in the first half with Iandre Hodge netting in the seventh minute and Uri Mitchell completing the task in minute 23 from the penalty spot.

Belmont moved to 19 points and fifth in the standings after 12 showings, while Abaya are fourth from bottom with eight points from 12 matches.