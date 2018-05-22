Sanitation worker knocked down in Ottos

May 22, 2018 Observer The Big Stories No comments
Source: Pakistantoday.com

A garbage collector was this morning rushed to hospital after his colleague allegedly accidentally knocked him down with the disposal truck.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in Ottos, nearby Sunny Dale Primary School.

A source told OBSERVER media the accident victim’s right leg was pinned under the vehicle and it is believed his knee cap broke.

The sanitation workers were out performing their duties in Ottos/Radio Range communities when the accident occurred.
