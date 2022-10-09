Sandals, Transport Board and Anjo Wholesale record wins over the weekend in Business League Basketball

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Sandals recorded the biggest win on Saturday night in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

Playing at the JSC Sports Complex, the resort trounced Sledge O Ballers, winning 101-62 in the first game of the triple-header evening.

Devorn Benjamin had a season high 41 points for the victors while teammate Kenya Achom contributed 17.

Baller’s Shane Reviere had 11 points and Harry Jules 10 in a losing effort.

Defending champions, Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) handed Graphic Impact Shooters their third loss of the season edging them out 66-61 in the feature match-up.

Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles led his team to victory with 20 points.

He was assisted by Ishan Peets who netted 16 and Russel Daley who scored 13.

Shooter’s Tavarus Benta had a game high 25 points while his teammates Delornje Jules and Kwame Brathwaite both scored 10 points.

Meanwhile in the other match played that night, Anjo Wholesale defeated Fitzroy Rewinding 75-45.

Humroy Wright had a game high 32 points with assistance from teammate Steven Matthew who scored 10.

Eric Joseph netted 13 points for Fitzroy Rewinding while teammate, Lindsay McDonald contributed 10.

Games will continue tonight starting at 6:30 with Mill Reef facing Fitzroy Rewinding while at 7:30 Sledge O Ballers will play Galley Bay.

Meanwhile at 8:30, Sandals will battle Fearless Crew.