Sandals teach Board of Education a lesson in Business Basketball League

Sandals executed what could be considered the equivalent of a classroom session on the Board of Education (BOE) team when they met in the Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League on Monday at the JSC basketball complex, trouncing their opponents 81-51 in the first game of a double-header.

The quality play of Keroi Lee (25 points) mixed with the veteran, Adissa “Ras-I” Harris (11 points) caused too many problems for the defense of the educators. Only Kelvin Pimental (14 points) and Xavier Meade (13 points) offered any noteworthy scores for BOE.

In the earlier match, Anjo Wholesale beat Sledge’O Ballers 52-43 also at JSC. Jaheem James (18 points) and Felix Hamilton (16 points) were the chief antagonists as they made light work of the Ballers. The only two players that made some impact for the Sledge’O Ballers were Sheldon Abrams (9 points) and Coy Quinland (8 points) who found it difficult to penetrate Anjo’s defence.