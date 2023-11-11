Sandals take last semifinals spot in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

Sandals Resort grabbed the final spot in the semifinals round of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League Playoffs with a narrow 56-51 triumph over Eye Mobile Vision Care on Thursday at the JSC basketball complex.

Keroi Lee led the scoring for the victors with 15 points while John Rolland chipped in with 14 points. Adonis Humphreys led the scoring for the losers with 14 points with Orion Seraphine adding 12 points.

Semifinals action shoots-off on Saturday night with game one of the three-game series. Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB) will face Anjo Wholesale at 7:00 pm while Sandals take on Richie’s Shooterz at 8:00 pm.