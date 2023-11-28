Sandals leads standings ahead of knockouts in Business League Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

After seven rounds in the Ministry of Sports Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Business League Football Competition, Sandals are frontrunners with 18 points as five teams sit in second place on 16 points.

Those teams are Agriculture, APUA Telecoms, DEWS Pro, SJDC and Royalton. In fact, the top 16 teams that have progressed to the knockout stage have all attained at least 10 points or more.

The final round of 16 begins on today, November 28 and will see Agriculture play Villa Tech Enterprise at 6pm at the Antigua Recreation Grounds, while SJDC will meet CHAPA Warriors an hour later at the same venue.

On Wednesday, there will be a triple header at the ARG where Royalton will run into the Law Enforcers in the first game at 6pm, whereas DEWS PRO Builders will come up against PW Asphalt at 7pm. And, in the final game of the evening, APUA Telecoms will battle the Transport Board at 8pm.

Keyonna/Cocos will match up against UWI in the first match of the triple header on Thursday at 6pm, and an hour later, Curtain Bluff clashes with PBC HC VER and in the final match of the evening leaders Sandals will face Port Authority.