Sandals launches ‘Island Run 2023’ to improve paediatric healthcare services

General Manager of Sandals Grande Resort and Spa, Matthew Cornall

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Sandals Foundation held a media launch yesterday for its all-island charity run, Island Run Antigua 2023, aimed at bolstering paediatric healthcare services in Antigua and Barbuda.

With runners—locally and internationally—expected to run the 100km spread over four days, the organisers hope to raise £100,000.

During the media launch yesterday, the resort’s General Manager Matthew Cornall highlighted the importance of the “power of the tourism industry to drive positive change and improve lives”.

“Through the targeted efforts of our philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation has been making steady inroads into our communities, investing time, resources and expertise into building capacity, enhancing key services and empowering family to develop themselves and their families,” he noted.

Proceeds gained from the run will go towards the purchase of a jaundice screening device and a handheld blood analyser for the paediatric unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center (SLBMC) as well as a donation to the SickKids Caribbean Initiative endowment fund.

The SickKids Caribbean initiative, since 2013, has aided in diagnosis of paediatric cancer and serious blood disorders by connecting Antiguan and Barbudan and other Caribbean doctors and nurses to each other and the world.

Cornall added that the organisation understood “how a lack of access to the right medical equipment and resources can significantly affect a country’s ability to provide the proper medical attention to families and especially, children”.

“Together, this equipment will give newborns a fighting chance at survival,” he remarked.

The run, which is slated to start from October 11 to 14, will encompass an ultra marathon, half marathon or a walk.

On October 11, runners will start from the intersection of Anchorage and Fort roads, and finish at the top of Jolly Harbour, with day 4—Saturday October 14—culminating in the final leg from Sir Vivian Richard Stadium to the top of Halcyon Heights.

Minister of Health and Wellness Sir Molwyn Joseph, who spoke during the launch, praised the organisation for its philanthropic efforts and encourage other local companies and people to support the event.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of Antigua and Barbuda as the Sandals Foundation is demonstrating the incredible power of tourism network on a mission to effect sustainable change,” Minister Joseph stated.

Dr Shivon Belle-Jarvis, Head of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre’s Paediatric Unit, expressed gratitude to Sandals Foundation for its efforts in improving healthcare services.

“Offering healthcare which is of supreme quality is not limited to necessary skillset, necessary finance, the commitment of staff, having appropriate administration, having necessary political will, [but] it must also include having the necessary equipment,” Dr Belle Jarvis expressed.

“We are happy to embrace the assistance of organisations such as the Sandals Foundation and others, who recognise the importance of the early years and the impact that donations have on future generations,” Dr Belle-Jarvis added.

Island Run Antigua was conceptualised by members of the Sandals Resorts International’s Unique Vacations Inc UK team and has already gained international support and interest.