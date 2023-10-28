Sandals humbled by Transport Board in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

It was a night of high drama at the JSC Sports Complex in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean-sponsored Business Basketball League on Thursday evening.

Sandals was handed a crushing blow to their title run, as they were defeated by the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board 65-63. Veteran Marlon ‘Buju’ Charles netted 18 points for the victors while Kim Casey top-scored for the losing side.

It means that the Transport Board, Sandals and Richie’s Shooterz are all in the same position having won nine games and had two losses which makes it difficult to call a winner before Saturday night.

In the other matches, Richie Shooterz were dominant against the Eye Mobile Vision team winning 79-49. Lincoln Weeks did not disappoint as he continued the great form he has been in by sinking 29 points to become the league’s top scorer going into the final game on Saturday night. Only Davique Osbourne was able to get into the double figures with 11 points for the losers.

H Wright Promotions showed the Board of Education who was boss by beating them 62-51. Adrian Carnegie top-scored with 24 points for the victors, as David Hernandez got 20 points for the Board of Education team.

Saturday evening is expected to be eventful as the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board and Richie’s Shooters will clash to see who will possibly be named Champions. However, Sandals will also play against H Wright Promotions and a win for them could also give them the title.