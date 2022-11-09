Sandals Grande Antigua recognises local philanthropists for outstanding work

- Advertisement -

Public Relations Manager Leon Norville presents community activist Mary John with her award (Photos courtesy Sandals Grande Antigua) Training and Development Manager Carlene Spencer presents business owner Shira Nelson with her award

Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa has recognised two local philanthropists for their outstanding work in the community by honouring them with the resort’s Humanitarian Award 2022.

Business owner Shira Nelson and community activist Mary John were treated to an extravagant brunch with members of the resort’s management team, a release said.

They were each officially presented with the resort’s prestigious award for individuals who have distinguished themselves by meritorious participation in an act, operation, or for prolonged service of a humanitarian nature directed toward an individual or groups of individuals.

According to the release, Nelson and John were selected from among an overwhelming number of candidates who were submitted by the public, and also met the criteria for the award.

The Sandals Grande Humanitarian Award will become an annual recognition initiative from the resort which recognises locals for their volunteer services reflected in a significant devotion of time, energy and altruism.

“We are happy to recognise the work of our awardees who have risen to the occasion and have been leaders in championing the cause of the homeless, less fortunate and people plagued with drug and addiction issues within our local communities,” the resort’s General Manager Matthew Cornall said as he congratulated the awardees.

“It is a mammoth task for any one person to undertake but where we as a company can lend support in bettering the lives and environment for the people of Antigua and Barbuda, we will readily offer a hand.”

In their responses, Nelson and John commended the resort for the proactive approach taken through its community relations initiatives and Sandals Foundation projects that have impacted the lives of hundreds of citizens in Antigua and Barbuda.

“I am elated and humbled by this kind gesture and also a bit emotional. I remember when I first got the call to inform me that I was receiving this award; I cried for about an hour,” Nelson said.

“I have always extended myself to support in any way I can through my business and personal ventures without ever thinking about being recognised for the work I do.

“It means I am making an impact. I would also like to say to other people involved in community activism to continue doing it with heart and the commitment to making the world a better place, one individual at a time.”

Meanwhile, John also formally announced that her foundation, The Mary John Transformation of Lives Inc, will soon be registered and launched as she continues to create impact in local communities.

“I accept this award most humbly on behalf of all the homeless, drug and alcohol addicts, fire victims, flood victims, vagrants, abused minors and voiceless people across this country.

“While on the streets my heart would hurt for the individuals who are sick and suffering either as a result of drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness, and homelessness.

“My work in the community as a social activist stems from my community spiritedness. It is a labour of love and gratitude to the almighty for sparing me and turning my circumstances around when I hit rock bottom. No one is beyond redemption,” she said.

The crystal awards were presented by Training and Development Manager Carlene Spencer and Public Relations Manager Leon Norville who also re-affirmed the resort’s commitment to continue its work in the execution of meaningful and impactful projects and initiatives that will continue to benefit the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

In recent years, the resort – already positioned as a leader in the tourism and hospitality industry – has placed a significant focus on its impactful and sustainable community relations activities, not only in Antigua and Barbuda but throughout the entire region in all islands where the Sandals brand operates, the release added.