Sandals Grande Antigua, Koren Norton collaborate to gift students with school supplies

In keeping with its annual back to school drive, Sandals Grande Antigua Resort recently collaborated with local philanthropist Koren Norton to present a variety of school supplies to students in various communities.

The items donated included learning flash cards, paint, crayons, pencils, exercise books and school bags, a release said.

“This year, we opted to collaborate with Koren to further expand the reach of this initiative that is executed annually by our company,” Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville said.

“We do realise that sometimes, to create substantial impact, it is critical to build relationships with those who have direct access to our children in need. Koren runs an excellent programme and we were happy to support this very important cause.”

Norton and her team created and distributed over 100 packages to students across the island with a focus on seven communities from Villa to Sea View Farm.

“I’d like to say thank you to the Sandals team for always playing its part in corporate social responsibility,” Norton said.

“As a community charity ambassador, it was my greatest delight to collaborate and assist needy students on our island. As the quote says, education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. The timely and generous donation will help our students to prepare for learning this semester and help to put them in a position for a successful future.”

Sandals General Manager Matthew Cornall remarked that, “creating change starts with us and Sandals stays committed to our focus on education and giving our students the tools to perform within the classroom. We believe that regardless of their economic setbacks, each child deserves the right to a wholesome educational experience. As we continue to see the benefits and impacts such initiatives have within our communities, so too, will we continue to play our part, inspiring hope for generations to come”.

Over the years, Sandals Grande Antigua and the Sandals Foundation have contributed significantly to the development of many life-changing projects and initiatives across Antigua and Barbuda.

Meanwhile, during the rest of this month, the Sandals team will take to the island’s beaches to execute an annual coastal clean-up as part of International Coastal Clean-up Day and, in October, attention will be focused on the Island Run Antigua event.

This event, which aims to raise £100,000 boasts three distinct levels of participation invites persons to take part in – a four-day ultra-marathon 100k run; a 21k half marathon run or 10k walk on October 14.

Proceeds from the upcoming Island Run Antigua will go toward purchasing two pieces of medical equipment for the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre – a jaundice screening machine and a handheld blood analyser that delivers lab-quality, diagnostic results in minutes.

The event has garnered international support and recognition as the first of its kind to be hosted in the twin-island state and in the region.