Sandals Foundation partners with ABHTI to support Culinary Arts Department

Sandals Foundation has partnered with the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI) to support the Culinary Arts department. The donation, valued at $10,000 USD, includes a water heater, heavy-duty mixers, various restaurant equipment, and paint for the enhancement of the space.

The partnership is an extension of ABHTI’s ‘Adopt A Block Initiative’, which aims to improve the aesthetics of the institute. The Sandals Foundation wanted to make a more meaningful contribution beyond the aesthetics and chose to support the Culinary Arts department as it plays a vital role in training future chefs and hospitality professionals.

Acting Executive Director of ABHTI Raynel Carroll expressed gratitude for the Sandals Foundation’s support. She stated, “ABHTI is committed to providing all of its students with the best possible education and training, the donation will help to improve the Culinary Arts department and the institute’s overall facilities.”

Heidi Clarke, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, said, “Providing the tools and building the capacity of the training facility is key to ensuring students have a solid framework to practice and perfect their craft. I am pleased we have been able to help bolster the infrastructure at ABHTI and we look forward to continuing our partnership to support the institute’s students and staff”.

Students of ABHTI have already begun to benefit from the Sandals Foundation’s donation. The new equipment will allow them to learn and enhance their skills in a more professional and efficient environment.

The Sandals Foundation and ABHTI are also planning future collaborations, including training programs for lecturers, students, and staff members. The partnership is expected to have a significant impact on the quality of hospitality education and training in Antigua and Barbuda.