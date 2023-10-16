Sandals Foundation historic Island Run Antigua successfully raises £100,000 for paediatric healthcare

- Advertisement -

The Sandals Foundation has successfully raised £100,000 after hosting its historic 4-day ultra-marathon charity event.

With scores of Sandals Resorts team members, guests, private sector representatives and residents joining in for the Half Marathon and 10K walk components on Saturday, October 14, more than 200 people joyfully crossed the finish line and bid their support for the cause.

Proceeds of the event will help bolster the capacity of the Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre as well as the Endowment Fund of the Sickkids Caribbean Initiative – a partnership that connects health care in Toronto, Canada with seven Caribbean health institutions – making it possible for doctors and nurses to exchange information and better diagnose and treat children afflicted by cancer and serious blood disorders.

More than 50 local and international partners joined the philanthropic organisation’s effort to raise funds, including TickeTing App, Digicel Group, Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Anjo Wholesale British Airways, Mail Metro Media, Runners World and Good Housekeeping Magazine, Northstar Meetings Group, Corpay, Hays Travel, 7Stars, EMC3, Upsamdown and UYN.