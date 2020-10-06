Sandals Foundation cops prestigious philanthropic award

Executive Director, Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke poses with Agents’ Choice Award for “Favourite Responsible/Philanthropic Travel Foundation”. The announcement was made at the highly-anticipated Canadian travel industry virtual Gala held on October 1, 2020.

For the second consecutive year, the Sandals Foundation won the Canadian Travel Agents’ Choice for Favorite Responsible/Philanthropic Travel Foundation in the 21st Annual Survey of Canadian Travel Agents.

According to a Sandals release, the Agents’ Choice Awards were established in 1999 by Toronto-based Baxter Media and its flagship publications, Canadian Travel Press and Travel Courier. The annual survey is the largest sampling of Canadian travel agents selecting their favourite travel suppliers in various categories.

This year, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, close to 6,000 Canadian travel professionals cast their votes in 38 categories.

The Sandals Foundation develops Caribbean communities and inspires hope in the lives of the region’s people by working in the areas of education, community and the environment.

It was founded in 2009 by Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, to expand the philanthropic work that had been a core function of the luxury-inclusive resort chain since opening its doors 39 years ago.

“The Caribbean is home and its people are family. We are committed to reinvesting in our home and providing opportunities that help our region’s people believe in and create a better future for themselves and future generations,” said Stewart.

Stewart, who is also the President of the Sandals Foundation affirmed, “We are very grateful to be recognized by the incredible travel agents across Canada with this award. They are a critical partner that makes our work possible. Together with our team members, guests, and partners, we have made a positive imprint in the lives of more than 990,000 people.”

Even as the region experienced uncertainty due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Foundation remained a beacon, providing relief and support to families and social services.

The Sandals Foundation is operational in Jamaica, St Lucia, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Turks and Caicos and The Bahamas.