Sandals beats H Wright Promotions in Business Basketball League

Sandals defeated H Wright Promotions in the Cool and Smooth Joma Caribbean Business Basketball League on Thursday evening, winning 66-50.

Keroi Lee impressed again for the Sandals side with 25 points, while John Rolland had 12 points.

For the losers, Sharife Sergeant netted 14 points, Shaquille Kelly had 11 and Hansle Piper scored 10 points.

The league was won by the Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board on Tuesday after they beat Richie’s Shooterz 64-60.

The teams will now gear up for the playoffs which begin on Sunday November 5 at the JSC Sports Complex.

The top three teams secured automatic qualification to the second round which will be on Wednesday November 8.