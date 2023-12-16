Samuel says stakeholders must play their role in filling void should schools under-15 division be scrapped

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Former coordinator of schools football and former coach of the Antigua and Barbuda senior national men’s team, Micah Samuel, said academies and the local governing body for football, will have to fill the void at the grassroots level should coordinator of schools football, Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin, follow through with plans to scrap the under-14 division from the programme.

“We have to also bear in mind that there are tons of academies around and that can just pick up the slack. I am not saying that the football association shouldn’t be helping out in that age category and as a matter of a fact I am visualising a merger between the Ministry of Sports and the football association as it relates to that particular age group,” he said.

Benjamin announced last week that the under-14 category could be scrapped in an effort to ensure that the schools competition concludes within the allotted four months window from September to December every year.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Samuel said Benjamin however has sound reasons for wanting to remove the entry-level division.

“I think he quietly but professionally outlined why he is willing to do that but I guess it’s the numbers and let’s face it, Porridge is overworked and he doesn’t have the numbers. Let’s say he has about 10 coaches, he has to deal with 55 teams and that’s not easy. One time on the show I heard him mention that one coach has to deal with five teams in a school and that coach may very well have three of four other schools to deal with so it’s very taxing on the coaches,” he said.

Having started in September, there are still some matches left in the Boys Under-20 competition with the semifinals and final slated for January while the final of the Girls Under-16 competition is also slated for next month

Princes Margaret School (PMS) has so far captured the Boys Under-14, Boys Under-16 and the Girls Under-20 titles.