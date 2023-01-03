Salvation Army exceeds target for Christmas Kettle drive

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

It’s been another successful year for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle initiative as the religious organisation not only surpassed its Christmas 2022 goal but collected more than the previous year.

Major Raymondcill Pierre gave the update after the drive concluded on December 24. It was launched on November 11 with a target of EC$160,000.

“We give God thanks that after almost two months that we were blessed and, as I always say, Antigua and Barbuda are people who give surprises and they have surprised us again this year, thank God.

“With their support we were able to raise $205,310.40. This is over last year’s total which was $202,000 plus,” Pierre revealed.

The money will help fund several of the Salvation Army’s community outreach ventures to include its feeding programme and food package distribution drive.

Major Pierre expressed his gratitude to the public for their contributions to the goodwill fundraiser.

“Words are not enough to express how grateful I am to the people. Every year the people show their love for the Salvation Army.

“They know what the demands are like and they help us each year in order to be able to meet the demands of the people in need. We just want to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said.

Major Pierre added that the group will continue to focus on their social programmes now they have adequate funds to source materials.

Volunteers holding kettles for donations of cash were stationed outside both Epicurean supermarkets, First Choice Supermarket, Shoul’s Toys, Gifts and Housewares, Perry Bay Supermarket, Shoul’s chief store, Chase Supermarket, and Cost Pro.