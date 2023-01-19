Saints win to stay in Second Division top three

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Attacking Saints enjoyed a 5-1 victory over CPTSA Wings as they moved into the top three of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Second Division on Tuesday.

Saints were led by Joshua Samuel who scored a brace with goals in minutes seven and 57. There were single strikes from Shakeem Languedoc in minute 16, Malone Joseph in minute 20 and Offarie Charles in minute 61.

Jayden Browne scored the lone goal for Wings in the 90th minute.

The win carries Saints to 16 points and third in the standings. They are level with Sea View Farm who are second because of a better goal difference.

Meanwhile, Golden Grove FC and English Harbour played to a 2-2 draw. Precious Francis put Golden Grove ahead in minute 24 before Nigel Graham scored his first of two goals in minute 48 to draw English Harbour level.

Golden Grove went ahead for a second time when Terrance Spencer netted in minute 64 but a 71st minute strike from Graham secured a point for the visitors.

Also, Freemans Village FC and Bethesda FC played to a scoreless draw.

The fixtures between Belmont FC and Sea View Farm in the Second Division and Golden Grove versus Bolans in the First Division were abandoned due to unfit playing fields.