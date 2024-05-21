Prime Minister Hon. Philip J Pierre on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia extends congratulations to President Lai Ching-te and Vice President Bi-khim Hsaio on their inauguration.

The Government and people of Saint Lucia celebrate this occasion with our friends in The Republic of China (Taiwan), recognizing Taiwan’s commitment to the values of democracy, freedom and peace as we continue to stand in solidarity with Taiwan.

Saint Lucia and The Republic of China (Taiwan) have shared a robust and enduring diplomatic relationship spanning several years. This bond has been marked by mutual respect, collaboration, and a shared commitment to progress and prosperity for our peoples.

Our nations have worked together on numerous initiatives, fostering development and innovation across various sectors including education, ICT and infrastructure.

Saint Lucia commends outgoing President Tsai Ing- wen for strengthening ties between Saint Lucia and Taiwan over the past eight years.

The Government of Saint Lucia reaffirms its commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with The Republic of China (Taiwan) as we celebrate this milestone.