Sailors turn out for opening of new exhibition showcasing Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

- Advertisement -

Some of the local sailing sector’s brightest stars and biggest players convened at the National Sailing Academy on Wednesday night for the opening of a special photographic exhibition.

‘Sailing in Antigua’ is a collection of work by acclaimed photographer Edwin Gifford who has spent the last 23 years capturing the highlights of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

The exhibition was unveiled the same day festivities for this year’s regatta officially kicked off in English Harbour.

Gifford is a long-standing Daily Observer contributor whose images have been published by newspapers across the globe.

His displayed photographs are for sale by way of donation to the National Sailing Academy, which offers free sailing and swimming lessons to local youngsters.

Among those in attendance were Olympian sailor Karl James MBE, President of the Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association Franklin Brathwaite MBE, General Manager of the National Sailing Academy Alison Sly-Adams, and the academy’s Chief Sailing Instructor Sylvester Thomas.

Edwin Gifford (right) with Franklin Brathwaite MBE