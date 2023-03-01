Sailors are all smiles for fun regatta

- Advertisement -

Sailors of all ages and nationalities took part in the National Sailing Academy’s latest fun regatta on Sunday.

Twenty boats competed across four classes in the high-energy event.

Billy Taylor, Alex Mason, Marion Tyrell and Ruby Coates are pictured on board RS Venture (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Sailors pose for a picture before the start of Sunday’s racing (Photo by Edwin Gifford) Laser class winner Diego Ewinger (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

Academy Director Alison Sly-Adams said, “Once everyone gets on the water, sailing is the great leveller. No matter your background, age, upbringing, once you are on the water in a dinghy, the playing field is truly levelled.

“Everyone had smiling faces on and off the water,” she added.