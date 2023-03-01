Sailors are all smiles for fun regatta

- Advertisement -
Sailors of all ages and nationalities took part in the National Sailing Academy’s latest fun regatta on Sunday.
Twenty boats competed across four classes in the high-energy event.
Academy Director Alison Sly-Adams said, “Once everyone gets on the water, sailing is the great leveller. No matter your background, age, upbringing, once you are on the water in a dinghy, the playing field is truly levelled.
“Everyone had smiling faces on and off the water,” she added.
