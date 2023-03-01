Sailors are all smiles for fun regatta

Sailors of all ages and nationalities took part in the National Sailing Academy’s latest fun regatta on Sunday.

Twenty boats competed across four classes in the high-energy event.

Billy Taylor, Alex Mason, Marion Tyrell and Ruby Coates are pictured on board RS Venture (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
Sailors pose for a picture before the start of Sunday’s racing (Photo by Edwin Gifford)
Laser class winner Diego Ewinger (Photo by Edwin Gifford)

Academy Director Alison Sly-Adams said, “Once everyone gets on the water, sailing is the great leveller. No matter your background, age, upbringing, once you are on the water in a dinghy, the playing field is truly levelled.

“Everyone had smiling faces on and off the water,” she added.

