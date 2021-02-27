Sailing Week committee says plans in motion for 2022

It was announced late last week that the 2021 edition of Antigua Sailing Week (ASW), including the Peters & May Round Antigua Race, which were scheduled for April 24-30 had been cancelled.

By Neto Baptiste

Planning has started for the 2022 instalment of Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) with organisers set to utilise the period allocated for the now-cancelled 2021 edition as an opportunity to jumpstart public awareness.

This is according to ASW President and Commercial Director, Alison Sly-Adams, who said the board has met and a number of ideas have been placed on the table.

“We have already started, you know us and we will be, for sure, using the week this year as a media opportunity to still get the message out about Antigua and Antigua Sailing Week and encourage people to come back for next year so we have already got some ideas we’re cooking up as to how we can make that interesting, and make the most of our week’s window we still own in the racing calendar, even though it won’t be physically happening,” she said.

Sly-Adams said the fraternity is however still faced with the reality of not been able to compete at the national level.

“As a sport, we still don’t have permission to race, but you can sail and you can practice so that is still an issue for the sport of sailing; so that is another issue that is out there in the community as to how can we even consider hosting an international regatta when we are not even allowed to race locally,” she said.

According to ASW, participants on the 2021 entry list can opt to have entry fees transferred to 2022 which is scheduled for April 30 to May 6. However, they must re-enter via the 2022 entry page.