Sahara dust pushes air quality to unhealthy levels over Antigua and Barbuda

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services issued an Air Quality Bulletin Sunday, February 25, 2024, warning residents of deteriorating air quality conditions in the region.

Based on the Air Quality Index (AQI), the current air quality category is deemed unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The bulletin indicates that the air quality is expected to worsen later today until tonight, reaching unhealthy levels for sensitive groups due to increased levels of particulate matter.

Particulate Matter (PM) refers to tiny particles or droplets in the air that can be inhaled into the lungs.

These particles vary in size, composition, and origin. PM is often categorised by its size, with PM2.5 referring to particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter and PM10 referring to particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter.

This surge is attributed to the influx of Saharan dust, resulting in moderate to unhealthy air quality conditions.

The elevated concentration of particulate matter poses health risks, especially to vulnerable individuals such as asthmatics, people with respiratory issues, allergies, cardiovascular problems, and elderly persons.

Measures to mitigate against feeling poorly include limiting outdoor activities, keeping windows and doors closed, and wearing face masks rated to filter dust particles when going outside.

Residents are urged to exercise caution and adhere to the recommended guidelines to minimise health risks associated with poor air quality.

The air quality is expected to improve by Wednesday, but vigilance and preventive measures remain essential until then.