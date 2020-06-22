Sahara dust expected to ease tomorrow

Spread the love













The cloud of dust from the Saharan Desert that has been obscuring the sun since Sunday and the hazy conditions and limited visibility are expected to ease to moderate levels by tomorrow.

According to the 8 am bulletin posted on Antigua met.com the air quality index remains at unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, as a result of particulate matters associated with a surge of Saharan Dust, streaming across the area.

The department also stated that the air quality affects asthmatics and others with sensitive health conditions.

People in this category especially active children and adults are being encouraged to restrict outdoor activities.