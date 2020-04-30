Sagicor Antigua donates care packages to nurses on the frontlines of Covid-19 fight

Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc (SLECI) recently presented care packages to the members of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA) who are at the frontlines of the fight against Covid-19, as well as those who continue to provide general care at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre and the community health centres.

Unit Manager for Sagicor’s office in Antigua, Eswick Sullivan made the presentation to President of the ABNA, Soria Dupie-Winston.

“At Sagicor, our vision is to be a great company, committed to improving the lives of the people in the community in which we operate, and we recognize the important contribution our nurses make on a daily basis to our community,” Sullivan said during the presentation.

The care packages contained 1000mg vitamin C tablets, multivitamins, cod liver oil 400m, hand sanitizers, anti-bacterial hand soap, hand wipes and hand spray.

In expressing her gratitude on behalf of the nurses, Dupie-Winston said: “We the executives and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, extend a special thank you to Sagicor for their timely donation of vitamins and other necessities to our members.

“We do appreciate the gesture and wish [the team] continued blessings and prosperity in their future endeavours.”