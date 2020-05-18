Safety measures encouraged to protect against burglars

Householders and business owners are being urged to assess their properties to increase safety measures following a recent spate of break-ins.

Owner of Supreme Security Services, Captain Lenroy Browne, says the widening of the curfew window could see a further increase in crime.

The government recently extended the hours in which residents can conduct business from 6am to 6pm to 5am to 9pm daily.

Former Police Commissioner Vere Browne also believes the loosening of restrictions will increase officers’ workload.