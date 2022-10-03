Safety advisory for women from the Office of the Directorate of Gender Affairs and the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The Antigua & Barbuda Support and Referral Centre (SARC), attached to the Directorate of Gender Affairs (DoGA), in partnership with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, is concerned about the vulnerability of some women in our society, and as such, are raising safety and security awareness among those who can be affected.



As the national agency charged with gender-based violence prevention and response, the DoGA is aware of reports where some females; especially those living alone, had the unfortunate incident of their privacy invaded and, in some cases, were assaulted. The Administration within the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda takes this matter seriously and is working together with the help of DoGA to provide a level of assurance so that women can feel secure and comfortable in their homes and elsewhere.





AT HOME

● Ensure all windows and doors on your homes are always locked securely; particularly sliding glass doors, and push-up windows.

● Check the identification of any sales or service person before letting them onto your property and into your homes.

● Always conduct a physical examination of your property to ensure that it is secure before leaving. Similarly, look for signs of break-in before re-entering your homes. If there is anything unusual, remain outside your home, and where possible alert your neighbors and call the police.

 Where it is applicable, leave proper lighting outside your homes at night,

when you are away.



WHILE WALKING

● Pay closer attention to your surroundings and always be on the alert.

● As much as possible, stay in well-lit areas.

● Walk confidently at a steady pace on the side of the street facing traffic.

● Avoid walking in poorly lit paths; such as bushy areas and alleys.

● If you are assaulted, try and remain as calm as possible; while paying keen observation to your attacker. Any description you provide may become useful to the police in their investigation.

● If you suspect someone is following you, walk into a store or knock on a house door.



If you or anyone you know may have been assaulted, please contact the SARC office without delay. The office offers support services, including forensic medical examination, counseling, and police intervention. To access support services, please call the 24-hour SARC hotline at 463-5555 or visit our office on the corner of Nevis Street & Friendly Alley.