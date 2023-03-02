RUSSIAN-OWNED SUPERYACHT DOCKED IN ANTIGUA SET TO BE SOLD

- Advertisement -

The luxurious US$80 superyacht Alfa Nero – owned by sanctions-hit Russian billionaire Andrey Guryev and docked in Falmouth Harbour – looks set to be sold, Cabinet revealed this morning.

The 267ft vessel boasts an on-board hair salon and spa, and a 12-metre infinity pool capable of converting into a helipad-cum-dancefloor.

A known close associate of Putin, Guryev appears on a number of sanction lists including the US, UK and EU.

Cabinet notes released this morning read: “The Attorney General reported that a notice to the newspapers and other media will be published for a period of ten days, notifying of the sale of the Alpha Nero vessel in order to satisfy the requirements under the law for a forced sale.

“If the owner fails to claim the vessel within that time period, the government of Antigua and Barbuda, having declared the vessel a hazard to shipping and to the harbour where it is moored, will sell it to the highest bidder.

“The vessel has been in Antiguan waters for more than a year and has remained in the same position ever since. Its staff has not been paid and neither has the provider of its fuel (that it has consumed, since arriving).”