Russian covid vaccine rolls out today

PRESS STATEMENT – The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is advising the public that the availability of the Sputnik V will commence on Monday 16th August 2021.

The Sputnik V vaccines will be available at the Villa Polyclinic Mondays to Fridays from 9am to 5 pm. The two doses of the Sputnik V are administered 3 weeks apart.

Meanwhile, anyone interested in pre-registering for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine which will be available to all residents including children 12 years and older can do so by calling 780-8299 OR 780-8461 on Mondays through Thursdays from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and on Fridays from 9:00am to 3:30pm. Parents or Guardians for pre-registered children will receive a follow-up notification advising of the date and time for which they have been scheduled.

Meanwhile, the Ministry will continue to administer the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines which are readily available at our vaccination sites. The AstraZeneca is available at the two sites currently in operation which are the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre and the Villa Polyclinic while the Sinopharm is available at Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition. The sites are open Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 3pm.

Those individuals who are unable to visit the site during the week can receive the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines on Saturday at the All Saints Health Centre, Clarehall Health Centre and the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre.



The Ministry wishes to remind the public that vaccination, physical distancing, social distancing, wearing of the masks correctly and proper hygiene and cough etiquette continue to be the most effective measures in the prevention and control of Covid-19.