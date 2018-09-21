Russia reinstated by Wada after doping scandal suspension

A decision to lift the suspension of Russia’s anti-doping agency has been labelled “the greatest treachery against clean athletes.”

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has ended a three-year suspension which followed a major scandal over alleged state-sponsored doping.

Leading athletes and anti-doping bodies had opposed the move.

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie said the reinstatement was “subject to strict conditions”.

“This decision provides a clear timeline by which Wada must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples,” said the Briton.

Nine members of the 12-strong executive committee voted in favour of the

recommendation at a meeting in the Seychelles, with two against and one abstention.

However, a lawyer for Russian whistleblower, Grigory Rodchenkov, called it “the greatest treachery against clean athletes in Olympic history.”

“The United States is wasting its money by continuing to fund Wada, which is obviously impotent to address Russia’s state-sponsored doping,” said Jim Walden.

Russia’s anti-doping agency (Rusada) has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping after it was accused of covering up drug abuse – including while the country hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics – in a Wada-commissioned report.

Last week, Wada’s compliance review committee recommended Rusada’s reinstatement after it received assurances from the Russian sports ministry, saying the country had “sufficiently acknowledged” failures.

UK Sport said it was “disappointed” by the lifting of the suspension and urged Wada to “fully and transparently” explain its reasons.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) had joined with other leading national anti-doping organisations around the world to call for a postponement of the decision. (BBC Sport)