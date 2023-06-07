Rural West MP gives back to Gray’s Farm Clinic

- Advertisement -

Problems with flooding at the Gray’s Farm Clinic look set to be alleviated thanks to a donation of building materials from St John’s Rural West MP Richard Lewis.

The former Senator who became an MP for the first time in January handed over plastic roof cement and sealant to Central Board of Health (CBH) staff to help them carry out maintenance work at the facility which had suffered flooding.

Lewis had recently visited the clinic where it was brought to his attention that a concrete section of the roof needed work to stop it leaking.

“The hurricane season is upon us and this is no time for our clinics to be poorly maintained,” he said.

“The Gray’s Farm clinic is vital to the Rural West constituency, and I will do whatever I can to see that the stability of the clinic is restored and in good order.”

In addition to assisting the clinic, Lewis also recently donated wheelchairs to two persons in his constituency.

Richard Lewis MP (left) donated the items to CBH staff