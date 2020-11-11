Rural South gets Community Development Centre

Spread the love













Residents of St John’s Rural South are expected to benefit from increased opportunities for education and employment development with the opening of the Rural South Community Development Centre.

The project is spearheaded by Member of Parliament for the area, Daryll Matthew.

Speaking on the project Wednesday morning, Matthew explained just what it will mean for the residents of Rural South.

“I believe a lot of persons look to public spaces being used as community and we don’t have a lot of those spaces that exist within our communities and rural south is no different and so I took the initiative and undertook the investment, a very costly one, to construct this facility that will be used for this purpose, as a community development centre where persons can have access to educational opportunities and activities within walking distance, in some cases, but certainly without having to travel to St Johns, to Coolidge or wherever these courses are being held,” Matthew said. “Once we are able to provide the facility, we believe the opportunities will come and so I am now launching a program called Education for Employment and Entrepreneurship and it is important that both of those words are in there. Employment because you want to people to be prepared to be able to get a job if they so desire but we can’t just teach our people how to go and look work somewhere but we also need to teach our people how to create work, how to create jobs.”

As part of the wider project that begins in January residents will have access to courses including Customer Service, Office Administration and Basic Computer Training.

Discussions are also said to be underway with the UWI Open Campus, for a nail technician programme.

Speaking further, Matthew also shared that the idea was birthed from his own humble upbringings, because education gave him the opportunity to excel in life, and it would only be fair to offer the same opportunity to others.

The MP also disclosed that the centre will be available, not only to adults but also to children who may not otherwise have access to certain educational resources.

