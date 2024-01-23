Running is not the only objective: PMS’ Greene labels Trinbago Relay Festival a rounded experience for student-athletes

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Principal of the Princess Margaret School (PMS), Dr Colin Greene, has commended the cadre of athletes who represented the institution at the recently held Trinbago Secondary Schools Track & Field Relay Festival in Trinidad.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo sports show on the team’s return the Antigua, Greene expressed satisfaction with the performances on the track but sad the experience off it was equally important.

“Running is not the only objective, there is a cultural part of it and I think that was fulfilled because they were able to see a new environment and perform in a real stadium setting and they were excited for that. They got the opportunity to meet new people in track and field like, for instance, they had a session with Machel Cedenio, the Trinidad and Tobago 400 meters record holder and he was able to share some thoughts and ideas with them,” he said.

Shenika Bentick (right) hands off to Jolisa Kato.

Greene however said there were a number of outstanding individual performances with athletes stepping up to the plate and delivering during the meet.

“So, for instance, we were really impressed with Kelroy Campbell who is one of the 400 meters runners and he has been knocking at the door for a while but we just thought that at those relays he did an outstanding job of running for PM on that day and taking on some of the better known names in the region. Geolyna Dowdy did an excellent job as well and showing some leadership in both the 4×200 and the 4×100 and the 400×400 along with the rest of the younger athletes like Aleema Rhiney who is really under-17 but stepped up nicely. We also had Rhiana Philip who is better at the 200 and Shenika Bentick also performed creditably well,” he said.

The enthusiastic principal revealed that the organising body for the meet has already extended an invitation for next year’s event, which is motivation for his student athletes.

“We have to begin to plan and the first plan we have to begin to execute is to win Inter-schools again because only the champion schools are invited so we have to play to try and win Inter-schools.

Kasiya Daley (left) hands the baton to Kelroy Campbell in the boys’ relay.

“I think it serves as a motivation for the children in the sense they have something to look forward to because often times all they win there is nothing and the only thing is the trophy the schools get so that is something they could look forward to so perhaps government could look into that as a suitable prize for winning Inter-schools you get an opportunity to represent us at one of these activities,” Greene said.

PMS won two gold and one silver medal at the invitational meet held on January 18. They won gold in the Girls 17-plus 4×200 relay, gold in the boys 4×200 meters 17-plus age category and silver in the Girls 17-plus 4×100 meters relay.