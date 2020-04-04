Run In Paradise postponed

Organisers of the annual Run In Paradise marathon have postponed this year’s event due to the ongoing coronavirus or Covid 19 pandemic. The marathon, originally slated for May 24, will now take place on October 11.

In a release issued this week, chief organiser, Stanley Humphreys, pointed to the closure of a number of international airports across the globe which has restricted movement, and the overall safety of all concerned, as the chief reasons for the decision.

“The Run In Paradise committee after careful consideration, and in the best interest of all our friends and family, has decided to postpone the event scheduled for May 24th to October 11th 2020.”

“Traveling to such an event takes time to prepare and plan. With the COVID-19 pandemic facing all of us today, we believe that the priority of every one should now be concentrating on the protection of ourselves and family so that we can survive this deadly virus. We are asking all our friends to follow the guidelines set out by all the health officials. These are done to protect us and our families from succumbing to this deadly virus. They are very important.”

Run in Paradise offers a Half Marathon, 10K and 5K race. The 2020 edition of Run in Paradise will host a special full marathon.