Run In Paradise organisers target May for next year’s event

By Neto Baptiste

Organizers of the annual Run In Paradise event have listed May 30 as the date set for next year’s event after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to abandon the 2020 instalment which was originally slated for May 24 but was postponed to October 11, 2020.

In a statement issued this week, chief organiser Stanley Humphreys said the body has started putting plans in place for next year’s event.

According to Humphreys, they will be introducing a 26.2-mile marathon for which he has already received commitment from world record holder in marathon participation, Brent Weigner of the US.

Weigner will attempt to complete a full marathon in his 181st country which would be a Guinness Book world record.

Registration for the event will open in January, 2021.

In August, Humphreys issued a statement cancelling the 2020 event after the government had taken steps since March to stop all sporting competitions in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There has been no competitive sports in Antigua since March this year.