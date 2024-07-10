Rumors of missing Vincentian boat being found in Antiguan waters ‘false’

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard says reports of a missing Vincentian vessel being found in Antigua are untrue.

There is a flier in circulation giving details about the vessel – MV Guidance II – which was reportedly last seen in Canouan Island Harbour, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Persons in St Vincent are currently looking for the white boat, which is 150ft in length, and has been missing since July 1 when Hurricane Beryl made landfall in St Vincent wreaking havoc.

An online post from a purported Vincentian national indicates that reports have been received that the vessel was found in Antigua, but it was noted that there is uncertainty surrounding this.

The poster was seeking to have the claim confirmed.

When contacted for a comment, the Defence Force’s Vaughn Simon told Observer that the Coast Guard, along with personnel from the Customs Department and Immigration, have conducted searches to verify that the vessel is indeed not here.

He confirmed that there have been no local sightings of the boat, but indicated that it might have been spotted in the vicinity of St Lucia last Friday.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by Vincentian police yesterday said investigations into the vessel’s disappearance are underway.

The vessel is said to have a crew of five, led by Captain Maxwell Burke of Canouan.

It is believed that the boat’s communication and GPS systems are likely damaged, since the last known position indicates it was adrift many miles from the island.

St Vincent police are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the safe recovery of the vessel and its crew.

They should call the SVG Coast Guard at (784) 457-4578.