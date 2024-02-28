Ruling on ‘no case’ submission in passport scam trial delayed

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The defence in the high profile passport fraud trial will have to wait a bit longer to find out if their bid to have the case dismissed was successful.

Suspended Superintendent of Police Ray John and his former partner Shakema Charles are on trial for allegedly conspiring with Vincentian resident Lonzel Jones to forge passport bio pages using unauthorised Multi-Layered Infilling Sheets between January 1 and April 7 2018.

Charles, who worked at the Antigua and Barbuda Passport Office, is accused of conspiring with John, who allegedly received 16 of the infilling sheets.

Evidence presented in court suggests that John and Charles provided infilling sheets and other documents to Jones in St Vincent.

John had reportedly contacted Jones some time prior and hired him to create fake passport bio pages for persons wishing to purchase land, promising him a substantial compensation.

Witness testimonies indicate that John asked a longtime police friend, Superintendent Lisborn Michael, who was travelling to St Vincent in April, to deliver an envelope to Jones without disclosing its contents.

Jones then created the documents and delivered them to John’s nephew, Geraldo James, but the transaction was intercepted by Vincentian police.

Defence attorneys — Hugh Marshall for John and Michael Archibald for Charles — argue that their clients should not stand trial because there is insufficient evidence tying them to the crimes.

They filed a submission outlining their position, which Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Shannon Jones-Gittens responded to.

The judge was supposed to deliver a ruling on the matter yesterday but requested additional time to address certain issues raised by the defence.

The decision is now expected on February 29.