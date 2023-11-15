Rudolph Davis, Bob Bailey, and Lauchland Lake honoured for unwavering dedication

- Advertisement -

By Robert A Emmanuel

Principal of the St Joseph’s Academy, Rudolph Davis, was among three men awarded for their contributions to national development in the fields of education, culture, philanthropy and public service.

Along with Davis, Bob Bailey, founder of the Sailability programme at the National Sailing Academy, and former Chief Statistician at the Statistics Division and Chairman of the Public Service Commission, Lauchland Lake, were awarded the Faithful and Meritorious Service – Gold Award yesterday.

Governor General Sir Rodney Williams said the men showed unwavering dedication, commitment, and selflessness in the community.

“Their collective years of service, passion, and dedication has left an indelible mark on our society, embodying the essence of what it means to serve with pride, honour and dignity,” he said.

Davis has been involved in numerous cultural organisations in Antigua and Barbuda including the Antigua Community Players and the National Dance Theatre of Antigua, and has helped numerous individuals in different cultural competitions on island.

He told attendees that his focus was on making others perform to the best of their abilities, making him “shine” in the process.

“I share this with those with whom I have come into contact – the many students that I have taught and the many individuals and organisations with which I have collaborated has earned me this award in essence,” he said.

For Bailey, the Sailability programme was his way to offer differently-abled individuals a chance to experience sailing.

“Doing the Sailability programme has been an amazing journey…it is a hidden part of our society; the World Health Organisation has declared that 15 percent of the world’s population has a disability of some kind,” Bailey said.

He noted that the programme will continue to offer adults and children dealing with disabilities this service.

Meanwhile, Lake—who is also responsible for undertaking the last census done in Antigua and Barbuda – thanked all of his staff, friends and family for supporting him throughout his life.

Speaking to the other awardees, Lake said that he hoped that they do not “retire” from doing good things in society which saw them earn these accolades.

“We must continue to lift the people that depend on us and are associated with our success at this juncture,” Lake noted.