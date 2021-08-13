Royalton responds to claims of covid outbreak at its resort

STATEMENT August 13, 2021 – The health and safety of our guests and employees is our top priority at Blue Diamond Resorts. After the early detection of a few active cases on property, Royalton Antigua Resort and Spa began periodical mass viral testing of all employees in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, resulting in positive results in approximately 5% of resort staff.

Immediately following detection, and in accordance with recommendations set out by the Ministry of Health and Government of Antigua and Barbuda protocols, impacted staff were quarantined, our resort management team has been working with the relevant ministries on contact tracing, and our Safety-Assured Vacations procedures on property remained in full effect to protect guest and employee safety.

In conjunction with monthly E-Cristal audits for risk management, Blue Diamond Resorts’ comprehensive 360° clean approach, which includes increased sanitation, education and training, physical distancing, mask wearing and more, is enforced daily. Antigua is taking the necessary proactive measures to combat the spread of the virus and protect the health and wellbeing of our valued Royalton Antigua guests and staff